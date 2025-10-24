Martin Kemp rushed to hospital after chainsaw accident

He was involved in a serious incident

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp was rushed to hospital after an accident involving a chainsaw, his son Roman has revealed.

Speaking on the You About podcast with Tom Grennan, Roman explained that Martin was lucky he wasn’t left ‘fingerless’ following the incident.

The 64-year-old sent an image of his hand wrapped up in bandages after he picked up a chainsaw by the blade.

“What the hell has happened to your dad’s fingers?” Grennan asked Roman on the podcast episode.

“Oh God,” Roman responded. “It’s scary. Friday night I’d just finished work and looked at my phone, and dad sent a picture of his hand with all fingers heavily strapped up.

“And all he writes underneath in the family WhatsApp group is ‘yep… chainsaw.’”

He continued: “I was texting him saying ‘what?!’ but got no reply, and then Harley my sister is like ‘what’s happened?’ but again, no reply.

“So he said ‘Oh there was a bit of the branch that we wanted chopping down so I went and got a chainsaw.”

“He’s 65. He’s got more than enough dough. Get a professional in, you can’t be doing that,” Roman added. “My dad said ‘Oh yeah I picked it up by the blade.”