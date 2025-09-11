He died suddenly at age 47.

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died.

The 47-year-old, who first appeared on the debut season of Channel Nine dating show in 2015, where he was paired with Clare Tamas, died suddenly this week, his family confirmed.

After his appearance on MAFS, the following year he also featured on Farmer Wants A Wife.

In a statement, police said: “Emergency services were called to a home in Razorback, where they found a man unresponsive.

“Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR but they were unable to revive him.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Tributes have been flooding in for the cattle farmer, who lived on a property in Cawdor, near Camden in New South Wales.

“Lachlan loved that farm more than life itself,” commented one person.

Another said: “Oh how sad soo young. May he RIP. Sending condolences to family and friends.”

“Geeze that’s terribly sad RIP young fella,” added another user.

The 47-year-old, who also used the surname McAleer, was no stranger to headlines, both during and after his reality TV stint.

Eight years ago he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her two-year-old daughter while drunk.

At the time, he was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but he later appealed and had the guilty verdict overturned, declaring: ‘”Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name.”

Speaking to Channel 7 at the time, he admitted the scandal had left him rattled.

‘”I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target.”

Additionally, in 2016 his family’s property was investigated for alleged illegal tree clearing, which he denied.

“Everything has been cleared in line with legislation; people are just jealous of me because I’ve got fame,” he stated at the time.