Search icon

News

11th Sep 2025

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died

Ava Keady

He died suddenly at age 47.

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died.

The 47-year-old, who first appeared on the debut season of Channel Nine dating show in 2015, where he was paired with Clare Tamas, died suddenly this week, his family confirmed.

After his appearance on MAFS, the following year he also featured on Farmer Wants A Wife.

In a statement, police said: “Emergency services were called to a home in Razorback, where they found a man unresponsive.

“Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR but they were unable to revive him.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Tributes have been flooding in for the cattle farmer, who lived on a property in Cawdor, near Camden in New South Wales.

“Lachlan loved that farm more than life itself,” commented one person.

Another said: “Oh how sad soo young. May he RIP. Sending condolences to family and friends.”

“Geeze that’s terribly sad RIP young fella,” added another user.

The 47-year-old, who also used the surname McAleer, was no stranger to headlines, both during and after his reality TV stint.

Eight years ago he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her two-year-old daughter while drunk.

At the time, he was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but he later appealed and had the guilty verdict overturned, declaring: ‘”Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name.”

Speaking to Channel 7 at the time, he admitted the scandal had left him rattled.

‘”I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target.”

Additionally, in 2016 his family’s property was investigated for alleged illegal tree clearing, which he denied.

“Everything has been cleared in line with legislation; people are just jealous of me because I’ve got fame,” he stated at the time.

Topics:

Australia,Married at First Sight,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

natalia rae

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

By Ava Keady

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

America

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

By Joseph Loftus

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

America

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

Builder

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

By JOE

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

Mars

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

By Ava Keady

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

brenda song

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

By JOE

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

America

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

By Harry Warner

Former Man City star arrested after police raid on home

Football

Former Man City star arrested after police raid on home

By Harry Warner

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Gen Z

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By JOE

EFL clubs in talks to increase the number of Championship playoff spots from four to six

EFL

EFL clubs in talks to increase the number of Championship playoff spots from four to six

By Sammi Minion

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

By Charlie Herbert

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

Builder

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Fury tips winner in Canelo-Crawford megafight – the actual odds might surprise you

Fury tips winner in Canelo-Crawford megafight – the actual odds might surprise you

By SportsJOE

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

Mars

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

By Ava Keady

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

brenda song

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

By JOE

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

The FootballJOE Quiz #43: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #43: Connections

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories