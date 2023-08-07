Man who was pronounced dead explains what happens when you die

Warning: Triggering Content on the Subject of Death.

TikTok @glojays

Death is inevitable. In fact, it is arguably the only thing any of us are guaranteed from the moment of our first breath.

However personally, I believe it is this fact which makes life worth living. Knowing that one day it will all be over gives us reason to live, reason to smile, reason to laugh, to make memories, to breathe.

But just what happens when it all rather sadly falters to an end? Nobody knows for sure. While we will all experience it one day, whether there is something or nothing has been the stem to thousands of years of argument and debate, it has fuelled centuries of philosophy, and hundreds of years of war.

One recent video has emerged from TikTok in which a young man, who claims to have recently been pronounced dead before coming back to life, shared what it was like ‘to die’.

Speaking in the video, the unnamed man says: “I had what’s called a craniectomy. Or a blood clot on my brain. That grew to the size of my brain. Popped my skull open when I was working at Fanelli Cafe.

“I was in a coma for two weeks. I was pronounced dead. My vitals came back on in the ambulance. I survived a six hour surgery, it’s called a craniectomy, and it was a 42% fatality rate. My doctor calls me coinflipper because I flipped a coin on my life and I had a bad coin and I still won.”

When asked how it felt to die, the man in the clip explained: “[It was] peaceful. You don’t see anything. I mean, I’m not saying nobody sees anything, but I didn’t see anything.

“However what I can say is true is that a lot of people say ‘life flashes before your eyes’. Like every memory, every memory, I’m telling you. Every single memory you’ve ever made in your entire life will rush past you at like light speed.”

The man concluded that he felt peaceful and that coming back to life was a difficult procedure for him initially, though he is feeling much better now.

