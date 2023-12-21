Search icon

21st Dec 2023

Man who spent nearly 50 years in jail for murder is found innocent

He’s the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent

A man who spent nearly 50 years locked up for a crime he didn’t commit has been exonerated by a judge.

Glynn Simmons, 71, was released in July after prosecutors agreed that key evidence in his case was not turned over to his defence lawyers.

Oklahoma County District Judge, Amy Palumbo, ruled Simmons innocent on Tuesday.

The ruling says: “This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offence for which Mr Simmons was convicted, sentenced and imprisoned… was not committed by Mr Simmons.”

Simmons has now become the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.

He is now eligible for up to $175,000 (£138,000) in compensation for his wrongful conviction, however it’s believed that any financial compensation is years away.

Simmons is now living from donations while undergoing cancer treatment.

Simmons has always maintained his innocence, saying that he was in Louisiana at the time Carolyn Sue Rogers was killed back in 1974.

He was convicted of the murder in 1975 alongside co-defendant Don Roberts, and initially both of them were sentenced to death.

Their sentences were reduced to life in prison in 1977 after US Supreme Court rulings related to capital punishment.

