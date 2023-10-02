Man who spent £12k to become ‘human border collie’ says mean dogs won’t play with him

Turns out being making friends as a dog isn’t that easy

A man who spent £12,000 to become a “human border collie” is disappointed he hasn’t made any four-legged friends, and is now searching for something that might be even harder to find – a person who also likes wearing a dog suit.

Toru Ueda started making headlines for his barking-mad antics last year, and has built up almost 60,000 subscribers on his ‘I want to be an animal’ YouTube channel where he posts videos of him living as a rough collie. There are clips of him in a crate, walking on a leash and even strolling in the park. That video, uploaded in August, has been viewed over 7m times.

The 32-year-old highway engineer from Tokyo has since told of his heartache at being excluded by other dogs, who won’t play with him.

Toru told The Sun: “They seemed a little surprised and unfortunately, they did not treat me as an equal.”

He’s now on the look out for a fellow therian – a person who feels they are something other than a human in a non-biological sense.

He told KNewz: “I think it would be great if something like this existed. I would like to meet them.”

But he told The Sun he’d made little “progress” finding one so far.

Toru decided to go with a border collie because the breed is large enough that the costume would fit a human.

“I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put in on,” he told LBC.

“I thought that a big animal close to my size would be good – considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”

Related links:

Man who spent £19,000 to become a wolf no longer feels human

Man who spent £12k to become a dog terrifies real dogs in the street

Man who spent more than £12,000 to become a dog is worried his friends might think he’s ‘weird’

Man who spent £12,500 to become a dog has now bought himself a huge cage

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a border collie – and it kind of works