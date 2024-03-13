Man who lived inside iron lung for 70 years dies aged 78

Paul Alexander, who achieved fame across the world as the ‘man in the iron lung’, has died at the age of 78.

Alexander had lived inside a 600lbs iron lung for seven decades after he polio left him paralysed in 1952.

He was just six-years-old at the time.

The Texas local could only move his head, neck and mouth and almost died before he was placed in the iron lung by doctors.

His death was announced on his GoFundMe page on Tuesday (March 12).

The update confirmed Alexander had passed away on Monday.

It read: “Paul Alexander, ‘The Man in the Iron Lung’, passed away yesterday. After surviving polio as a child, he lived over 70 years inside of an iron lung.

“In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author. His story travelled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered.

“Paul, you will be missed but always remembered. Thanks for sharing your story with us.”

A message from his brother Philip read: “I am so grateful to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser. It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free.

“It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

The page’s organiser Christopher Ulmer has disabled new donations to the GoFundMe. It had managed to raise more than $143,000, which had been used to cover his care and housing requirements.

In March, Guinness World Records officially declared Alexander the longest iron lung patient ever.

Iron lungs consist of a sealed chamber fitted with a pump that can raise and lower the air pressure inside. The patient is placed in the chamber with their head and neck sticking out through an air-tight gasket.

The raising and lowering of the pressure inside the chamber expands and contracts the patient’s lungs, allowing them to continue breathing even when the muscles of their chest have failed.

After initially surviving the polio diagnosis, Alexander was able to had to teach himself to “frog breath” with the help of a physical therapist. This involved him gulping air and using his throat muscles to force the air into his lungs.

It meant he could leave the iron lung for prolonged periods, eventually leaving the iron lung only to sleep.

He went on to earn a law degree from the University of Texas and ran his own legal practice.

