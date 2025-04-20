Search icon

20th Apr 2025

Man who has been to every country in the world reveals worst city he’s visited

Sean Crosbie

He claimed it was “one of the most unsafe” places he has been to.

A man who has travelled to every country on the planet has named the worst city that he’s visited.

Drew Binsky, a YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers, claims that he has travelled to every country in the world, filming his experiences online.

In a video with the title ‘I Ranked The Top 20 Best & Worst Cities on Earth‘, Binsky named Conakry, the capital of Guinea as “one of the worst” places he has ever visited.

In the video, he explains that 10 minutes after his arrival, he was “stopped by two policemen.”

He adds: “When I arrived there, there was a coup…there were policemen lined up on the streets with big shields and bulletproof vests, like war was about to break out.”

Binsky went on to say that a policeman had “ratted them out”, without providing much context, before adding: “Now our driver, poor Marlin, he has to deal with all this crap. He’s negotiating with them.”

According to the YouTuber, their driver had to pay a $20 (£16.25) “bribe” to be allowed carry on their journey in the car.

Binsky said: “We got in the car and we drove off, ended up going to the next checkpoint ahead.”

He said of all the cities he has visited, Conakry was “by far one of my least favourite places in the world.

Binsky said: “The entire city smelt like trash. It was like sewage everywhere and like, I have a high tolerance for dirty places and I’ve seen a lot of things around the world…but Conakry was noticeably the worst.

“People there were not very friendly at all. In fact, I tried to sit down at a restaurant and then some dude kicked me out for reasons that I don’t know why,” he claimed, adding that the city felt like “one of the most unsafe.”

The vlogger did experience one positive moment while visiting a mosque, however, he added: “Other than that, I found nothing going on in the capital of Guinea,” he added.

“And it’s probably a place that I will never visit again.”


Topics:

Travel,YouTube

