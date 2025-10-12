Search icon

12th Oct 2025

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

Harry Warner

The Vatican has yet to respond officially

A man had been filmed in a video appearing to urinate on the Vatican’s most holy altar in front of hundreds of onlookers during a holy mass.

Local reports say the incident happened on Friday inside St Peter’s Basilica with the moment being caught on camera and going viral on social media.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that the man was soon arrested and taken away by plainclothes police officers.

It is believed by Catholics that the altar is built on top of the grave of Jesus’ closest disciple Saint Peter from whom the Basilica gets its name.

The man managed to evade the turnstiles which surround the altar and quickly mounted the steps in front of baffled onlookers.

The man was quickly led away by plainclothes police officers. Image: X.

Confused faces of worshippers and tourists quickly turned horrified as the man can be seen with his trousers around his ankles appearing to urinate on the altar.

Gasps could be heard as many struggled to know where to look.

The man is yet to be officially identified.

Corriere della Sera reported that Pope Leo XIV has been informed and was “shocked to learn of the news”.

The Vatican is yet to officially release a statement concerning the matter.

This is not the first time this sort of incident has happened in the Vatican, as only in February this year a man from Romania managed to climb onto the same altar and knock over several candelabras in place for liturgical celebration.

In 2023, a man from Poland stripped naked and jumped onto the same altar with “save children of Ukraine” written on his back.

He was swiftly arrested and Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the Basilica’s archpriest, condemned the incident as an “inappropriate, truly regrettable gesture”.

It is likely the altar will need to be reconsecrated following the desecration of the altar on Friday.

This follows precedent of the 2023 incident, after which the Vatican performed a penitential rite to cleanse the grounds.

Load more stories