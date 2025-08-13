Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

The Red Devils youngsters were playing Tamworth on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United U21 match against Tamworth was abandoned on Wednesday night as youngster Sekou Kone was stretchered off with a head injury.

Kone, playing for the United’s U21 side, went to the ground towards the end of the first-half after a collision with a Tamworth player.

The midfielder initially stood to his feet, but then went back to the ground whilst receiving medical treatment, as per Manchester Evening News.

Kone left the pitch on a stretcher, holding a mask to his face as he departed.

The United youngster received treatment in an ambulance with the fixture resultantly abandoned.

A replacement ambulance was reportedly required with the delay forcing the fixture to be called off, as per MEN.

It has since been confirmed that Kone is conscious, stable and communicating with United’s medical team.