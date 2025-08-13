Search icon

News

13th Aug 2025

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

Jacob Entwistle

The Red Devils youngsters were playing Tamworth on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United U21 match against Tamworth was abandoned on Wednesday night as youngster Sekou Kone was stretchered off with a head injury.

Kone, playing for the United’s U21 side, went to the ground towards the end of the first-half after a collision with a Tamworth player.

The midfielder initially stood to his feet, but then went back to the ground whilst receiving medical treatment, as per Manchester Evening News.

Kone left the pitch on a stretcher, holding a mask to his face as he departed.

The United youngster received treatment in an ambulance with the fixture resultantly abandoned.

A replacement ambulance was reportedly required with the delay forcing the fixture to be called off, as per MEN.

It has since been confirmed that Kone is conscious, stable and communicating with United’s medical team.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos ‘obsessed’ with making wife Lauren Sanchez next Bond girl

Amazon

Jeff Bezos ‘obsessed’ with making wife Lauren Sanchez next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Major high street chain falls into administration with over 2000 jobs at risk

Claire's

Major high street chain falls into administration with over 2000 jobs at risk

By Nina McLaughlin

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

Bus

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

By Nina McLaughlin

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

By Joseph Loftus

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Affiliate

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

By Stephen Hurrell

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

By Stephen Porzio

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

By Nina McLaughlin

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By JOE

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

Alexander Isak

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

man united

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

By Harry Warner

Load more stories