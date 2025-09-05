Man returns home after sailing around the world solo for nine years

He feared for his life several times

A man decided to spend his inheritance on a boat instead of a new car and sailed around the world for nine years.

Barry Perrins set sail in June 2016 in a 36-foot sailing boat with the motto ‘I’ll keep going and see where I end up.’

But nearly a decade later, after sailing around 30,000 miles, he has finally docked back in his home city of Plymouth, Devon.

The former lifeboatman started his journey in Portugal, then travelled across the North Atlantic to the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal and into the Pacific Ocean.

His intended seven-year trip was extended due to Covid, which he spent in New Zealand.

His journey was certainly not without its dramas, as he feared he could die on several occasions.

But after being greeted back to Plymouth to a hero’s reception last Monday, he said the whole experience had been life-changing.

Reflecting on the motivations behind the trip, Barry said: “I never managed to achieve much in life, but I’ve always been interested in a bit of adventure and sailing.

“When my father passed away, I was given the opportunity to do something with a small inheritance.

“I realised I had nothing to do and I had a bit of spare money. I thought I could go out and buy a nice car or a boat. So that’s what I did.

“It was enough to live frugally on a boat and sail off, so that is what I decided to do.

“I wanted to go as far as I could. In reality, I did not know if going around the world would even be possible. I was living off my own means, but I just kept going and going.”

Barry, 68, described the welcome home he had as ‘overwhelming’.

He added: “It was amazing, an emotional experience to see them come out and escort me in and to see the public come out.

“It was overwhelming and incredible. An awesome experience I will never forget.

“It feels strange being back. I used to live in Plymouth, some things are the same, but others are not.

“I’ve had so many relatives around me and people wanting to see me, I’ve not really stopped time to think about it.

“I did enjoy my first hot shower for many months and getting into clean clothes. That was the start of being back. I’ve got to get used to the idea of not sailing at sea.

Barry said the trip was originally planned to take seven years, but then Covid happened, and he spent one and a half years in New Zealand.

He added: “I was halfway around, so I thought I would just keep going west and managed to make it.”

Barry said there were so many highlights, including Barbados and New Zealand, but a particularly poignant stop was on the island of St Helena.

He said: “My family came from there 350 years ago, so it was nice to go there and trace the roots.

“That was something special.”

But the trip wasn’t without its challenges. He battled storms, dodged pirates, and endured a gruesome brush with cellulitis, all of it documented on his YouTube channel, Adventures of an old Seadog.

Barry added: “On a regular basis, you are facing the fact that you might die. I am not exaggerating, and there are times if you don’t do the next thing right that could be it. It is that black and white at sea.

“I seemed to have a lot of sessions of bad weather, and I will admit I was scared. At times, it went down to the wire whether I was going to survive. That happened quite a lot. There was one time my engine broke down and I was drifting a long way out to sea. That was hairy, but I managed to get it fixed.

“I was also rescued off the coast of Australia. My engine broke again, and the weather was horrific.

“Another time, I had spent 71 days going from Panama to the French islands in the Pacific.

“Nobody knew where I was. The French rescue aircraft had been sent out to find me, and I was listed as missing at sea. I was fine but had no way to communicate with anyone.”

Barry said the trip had changed his mentality, and he now feels there is nothing he can’t achieve.

He added: “The best thing about it is being at one with nature. I have always been a loner and live well by myself. Alone, breathing the fresh air is very healthy. It is a feeling of freedom. You are as free as you could ever be.

“My sister kept sending me messages saying she could not wait to see the new man I’d become. But not long after I was back, she said, ‘god, you haven’t changed a bit’.

“I will suffer fools lighter than I used to. I am more forthright in what I want to do, and I walk taller with more confidence knowing there is nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it.”

Barry said he was going to take some time to rest, but was already planning his next boating adventure.

He said: “I haven’t announced my next adventure, but I would be planning to do a tour of the south coast of the British Isles. But now, I am absolutely exhausted, and I will be taking it easy for a bit.

“I became a pensioner while I was away, and have lots of work to do on the boat.”