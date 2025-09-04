Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

He had visited 17 countries before arriving in the UK.

A man who was on a trip around the world had his bike stolen in the UK.

The Indian motorcyclist was 15,000 miles and 17 countries into his trip around the globe when his bike was stolen.

The 33-year-old, who has been on the road since May 1, said his KTM 390 Adventure motorbike was stolen, as well as most of his belongings, while he was parked at Wollaton Park in Nottingham around 11am on Thursday.

He had been documenting his journey on social media and shared a heartbreaking update with his 180,000 followers, saying: the theft was ‘painful’ and had left him with a ‘broken heart’.

Mr Alekari had previously biked through Iran, Nepal, China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as numerous European nations, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

He said he is currently working out his next steps, having planned to travel through Africa next but has been left with just the clothes on his back.

“I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford.

“I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park.

“I locked the bike up and it was a busy area with children playing so I thought it seemed like a safe place.

“I crossed the road and went to have breakfast but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone,” he explained.

Video footage captured by a visitor at the park shows the motorcycle being ridden away, flanked by two moped scooters.

The full-time content creator said the value of his belongings was an estimated £15,000.

The storage boxes on his bike included his MacBook laptop, a spare mobile phone, two cameras, cash, his passport and clothing.

“I was totally shocked,” he continued.

“I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened.

“They stole my motorcycle but this wasn’t only a motorbike – it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller.

“How can this happen? Suddenly I’ve lost everything.”

While he did call the police following the incident, he said that no-one was able to attend the park, which is run by Nottingham City Council.

“I called the police and it seemed so strange that they just sent me a crime number.

“I was told they would call me back, and I waited in the park, but they never did,” the Indian traveller added.

“I wanted to go from Spain to Morocco, and then to the western coast of Africa, Cape Town to Kenya and then fly back to India.

“My dream is to ride around the world on a motorcycle. I spent a lot of money to get here and I don’t want to stop now.

“I have travelled from India to here and I went through places like Iran and Turkey, which people said weren’t safe – but I felt safe there.

“People warned me about the UK, but I thought I was away from London and it would be OK in Nottingham.

“I never experienced any incident like this anywhere else,” Mr Alekari said.

Nottinghamshire Police said that teams were conducting ‘local inquiries’, but that the bike had not yet been located.

Sergeant Daniel Sheasby asked anyone with information to contact them

We completely appreciate how much upset this will have caused to the bike owner but want to assure them the police are taking this seriously and are doing everything we can to try and return their property to them,” he said.