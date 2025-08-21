Search icon

News

21st Aug 2025

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

Sammi Minion

Welcome back to 1349

Some 700 years after it ravaged the Medieval population of Europe, a man in California has tested positive for ‘the Black Death.’

The South Lake Tahoe resident tested positive for the almost extinct deadly disease and is now recovering at home, per the California Department of Health.

Their officials believe that the man was bitten by an affected flea while on a camping trip.

The disease can be transmitted from as little as a droplet of infected bacteria from an animal to a human.

Warnings have been issued for people in the Lake Tahoe area who should be vigilant as there is a chance that other insects could be infected.

Local authorities are determined to avoid having the first black death outbreak in half a millennium on their hands.

While the word black death conjures images of the historic plague that wiped half of the population Europe out in the mid-14th Century, the plague this man has caught is actually different.

Ironically had the man caught the ‘bubonic plague’ that affected Europe all those centuries ago, the solution would be much simpler.

Bubonic plague can be treated with a straightforward course of antibiotics.

Instead, the California man has picked up a case of pneumonic plague.

Pneumonic is considered to be the most severe form of the plague, as it causes a potentially fatal lung infection.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say they deal with around seven cases of pneumonic plague every year.

The last person to die from pneumonic plague in the US took place just last month, when a man from Arizona became infected.

Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County’s acting public health director said: “Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County.

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present.”

Topics:

black death,Disease,US

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio shared touching final message hours before his death

News

‘Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio shared touching final message hours before his death

By Sammi Minion

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

blue pigs

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

By Harry Warner

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

Putin

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

Affiliate

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

By Jonny Yates

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

Football

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

Politics

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories