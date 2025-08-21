Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

Welcome back to 1349

Some 700 years after it ravaged the Medieval population of Europe, a man in California has tested positive for ‘the Black Death.’

The South Lake Tahoe resident tested positive for the almost extinct deadly disease and is now recovering at home, per the California Department of Health.

Their officials believe that the man was bitten by an affected flea while on a camping trip.

The disease can be transmitted from as little as a droplet of infected bacteria from an animal to a human.

Warnings have been issued for people in the Lake Tahoe area who should be vigilant as there is a chance that other insects could be infected.

Local authorities are determined to avoid having the first black death outbreak in half a millennium on their hands.

While the word black death conjures images of the historic plague that wiped half of the population Europe out in the mid-14th Century, the plague this man has caught is actually different.

Ironically had the man caught the ‘bubonic plague’ that affected Europe all those centuries ago, the solution would be much simpler.

Bubonic plague can be treated with a straightforward course of antibiotics.

Instead, the California man has picked up a case of pneumonic plague.

Pneumonic is considered to be the most severe form of the plague, as it causes a potentially fatal lung infection.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say they deal with around seven cases of pneumonic plague every year.

The last person to die from pneumonic plague in the US took place just last month, when a man from Arizona became infected.

Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County’s acting public health director said: “Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County.

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present.”