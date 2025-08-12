Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

A bull was filmed kicking a man in the head during a festival in Catalonia last weekend.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows the man hitting the animal on the rear just seconds before the bull lashes out in response.

Bull running, or Running of the Bulls, is a Spanish cultural tradition that sees local people chase a bull through the streets of a town or city.

Traditionally, bull-running would take part of wider bullfighting events, however there have been no bull fights in Catalonia since 2011.

According to Spanish news outlet Diari, the man was immediately knocked unconscious by the bull and was treated by medics on site at the festival in the Terres de l’Ebre, region of Spain before later being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was diagnosed with concussion as a result of the kick.

Terres L’Ebre is located near Tarragona, Catalonia.

Text on the screen of the video showing the incident, from Spanish broadcaster ABC reads: “During the La Cava festival in Tarragona, a bull kicked a participant in the head, causing great commotion among those present.

“The incident occurred last night in this district of Deltebre, which is celebrating its festivities in honour of Sant Roc, organised by the La Cava Sports Club.

“The festive program includes traditional events such as a mass in honor of the patron saint, communal meals, dances, parades, children’s games, and bullfighting activities, deeply rooted in Terres de l’Ebre, where the incident occurred. [Translated from Spanish]

🐂 Durante las fiestas mayores de La Cava, en Tarragona, un toro coceó en la cabeza a un participante, provocando gran conmoción entre los asistentes. El suceso tuvo lugar anoche en esta pedanía de Deltebre, que celebra sus fiestas en honor a Sant Roc organizadas por el Club… pic.twitter.com/pJ0LBy4Itj — ABC de Sevilla (@abcdesevilla) August 10, 2025

Viewers were quick to comment on the video and have reignited debates about the controversial Spanish tradition of bull running and its connection to animal cruelty.

One wrote: “This is so sad – poor animal. Heartbreaking.”

While another added: “I know. This looks like animal cruelty.”

Bull festivals like the one that took place last weekend are viewed by animal rights activists as a danger to both animals and the people who participate in them.

There are growing campaigns movements to see them banned.

Bullfighting was banned in Catalonia back in 2010 bit this decision was overruled by a national Spanish court just six years later.