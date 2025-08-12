Search icon

News

12th Aug 2025

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

Sammi Minion

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

A bull was filmed kicking a man in the head during a festival in Catalonia last weekend.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows the man hitting the animal on the rear just seconds before the bull lashes out in response.

Bull running, or Running of the Bulls, is a Spanish cultural tradition that sees local people chase a bull through the streets of a town or city.

Traditionally, bull-running would take part of wider bullfighting events, however there have been no bull fights in Catalonia since 2011.

According to Spanish news outlet Diari, the man was immediately knocked unconscious by the bull and was treated by medics on site at the festival in the Terres de l’Ebre, region of Spain before later being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was diagnosed with concussion as a result of the kick.

Terres L’Ebre is located near Tarragona, Catalonia.

Text on the screen of the video showing the incident, from Spanish broadcaster ABC reads: “During the La Cava festival in Tarragona, a bull kicked a participant in the head, causing great commotion among those present.

“The incident occurred last night in this district of Deltebre, which is celebrating its festivities in honour of Sant Roc, organised by the La Cava Sports Club.

“The festive program includes traditional events such as a mass in honor of the patron saint, communal meals, dances, parades, children’s games, and bullfighting activities, deeply rooted in Terres de l’Ebre, where the incident occurred. [Translated from Spanish]

Viewers were quick to comment on the video and have reignited debates about the controversial Spanish tradition of bull running and its connection to animal cruelty.

One wrote: “This is so sad – poor animal. Heartbreaking.”

While another added: “I know. This looks like animal cruelty.”

Bull festivals like the one that took place last weekend are viewed by animal rights activists as a danger to both animals and the people who participate in them.

There are growing campaigns movements to see them banned.

Bullfighting was banned in Catalonia back in 2010 bit this decision was overruled by a national Spanish court just six years later.

Topics:

Europe,News,Spain

RELATED ARTICLES

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

News

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

Football

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

By Charlie Herbert

Prince Andrew has ‘no future’ and feels ‘annoyed’ at lack of royal status, author says

prince andrew

Prince Andrew has ‘no future’ and feels ‘annoyed’ at lack of royal status, author says

By Nina McLaughlin

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

Affiliate

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

By JOE

Load more stories