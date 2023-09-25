Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

He was rushed to hospital but died soon after

One man has died and another has been injured during a bull-running festival in eastern Spain.

The man who died was aged 61 and was killed after being gored in his side during the event in the town of Pobla de Farnals in the Valencia region over the weekend.

The man underwent emergency surgery but died due to his injuries the following day.

The victim’s friend, 63, was also injured by the same bull, being gored in both legs, however he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

There are hundreds of bull running events across Spain, the most famous of course being the Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona, northern Spain, which takes place in the middle of July.

Injuries and fatalities at these events are not uncommon. In fact, it has been reported that 16 people have lost their lives during the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona alone.

Animal rights groups have long complained about the dangers for the animals and the public as well – however the events remain hugely popular across much of Spain.

The bull-running season also provides a huge boost to Valencia’s economy.

Back in 2019, the BBC report that bull running events created more than 3,000 jobs and brought in 300 million with nearly 10,000 events every year.

