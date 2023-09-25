Search icon

News

25th Sep 2023

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Joseph Loftus

He was rushed to hospital but died soon after

One man has died and another has been injured during a bull-running festival in eastern Spain.

The man who died was aged 61 and was killed after being gored in his side during the event in the town of Pobla de Farnals in the Valencia region over the weekend.

The man underwent emergency surgery but died due to his injuries the following day.

The victim’s friend, 63, was also injured by the same bull, being gored in both legs, however he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

There are hundreds of bull running events across Spain, the most famous of course being the Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona, northern Spain, which takes place in the middle of July.

Injuries and fatalities at these events are not uncommon. In fact, it has been reported that 16 people have lost their lives during the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona alone.

Animal rights groups have long complained about the dangers for the animals and the public as well – however the events remain hugely popular across much of Spain.

The bull-running season also provides a huge boost to Valencia’s economy.

Back in 2019, the BBC report that bull running events created more than 3,000 jobs and brought in 300 million with nearly 10,000 events every year.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Bayern Munich

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

By Callum Boyle

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Football

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Faithless

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

By Steve Hopkins

Thierry Henry among football legends leading tributes in the wake of the Paris Attacks

Football

Thierry Henry among football legends leading tributes in the wake of the Paris Attacks

By Ben Kenyon

Seven Labour MPs announce they are quitting party to sit as independent group

Jeremy Corbyn

Seven Labour MPs announce they are quitting party to sit as independent group

By James Dawson

Ed Sheeran reveals wife’s tumour diagnosis

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran reveals wife’s tumour diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

Tributes pour in for Michael Thalassitis after he was found dead aged 26

Love Island

Tributes pour in for Michael Thalassitis after he was found dead aged 26

By Reuben Pinder

Family lose 2-year-old daughter, home and livelihood all in five minutes as Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle

Family lose 2-year-old daughter, home and livelihood all in five minutes as Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Behdad Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

By Callum Boyle

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Christmas

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

By Charlie Herbert

Brit stabbed to death in Portugal ‘while playing the Blue Whale game’

Crime

Brit stabbed to death in Portugal ‘while playing the Blue Whale game’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Sophie Turner blasts those signing petition to remake ending to Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner blasts those signing petition to remake ending to Game of Thrones

By Rudi Kinsella

I spent a day training like Anthony Joshua and it broke me

Anthony Joshua

I spent a day training like Anthony Joshua and it broke me

By Richie Driss

Maurizio Sarri sasses back at Chelsea fans over demands to play Callum Hudson-Odoi more

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Maurizio Sarri sasses back at Chelsea fans over demands to play Callum Hudson-Odoi more

By Marc Mayo

Virgil Van Dijk gushes about Caoimhin Kelleher after Chelsea performance

Caoimhin Kelleher

Virgil Van Dijk gushes about Caoimhin Kelleher after Chelsea performance

By Patrick McCarry

Gareth Southgate slams Harry Maguire critics after own goal

England

Gareth Southgate slams Harry Maguire critics after own goal

By Callum Boyle

British judge who branded defendant ‘a bit of a c**t’ is cleared of misconduct

Crown Court

British judge who branded defendant ‘a bit of a c**t’ is cleared of misconduct

By Rob Burnett

Load more stories