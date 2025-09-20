Search icon

News

20th Sep 2025

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

Sammi Minion

The man refused to have kidney treatment

Disclaimer: Reference to sensitive topics

A British man passed away after telling his family he could not live without his childhood sweetheart who died by suicide in 2022.

Craig Jackson had a kidney transplant in 2017 but began to stop having dialysis treatment in response to the tragic death of his fiancée Cherry.

Dialysis is an essential treatment that cleans a person’s blood of waste products and excess water when their kidneys cannot do the job themselves.

In an interview with The Mirror, Craig’s family have revealed what he told them before his death in January of this year.

His mother Susan, 59, said: “My son just decided to give up the treatment needed after the kidney transplant.

“If Cherry was still alive today, Craig would still be alive.

“I begged and begged and begged him to go for treatment. I moved into his home to look after him. He said ‘Mam, I love you, but I cannot be without Cherry.”

Photo credit: Social Media.

Craig’s fiancée Cherry Turner took her own life three years ago.

They had been together since the pair were both just 13-years-old.

Craig’s mother Susan added: “Cherry was such a beautiful person, inside and out, she was like a daughter to me.”

Per a death inquest reported on in The Sun, Cherry was badly affected after police raided her home and mistakenly arrested Craig at gunpoint, believing he was someone else.

Cherry is said to have developed an anxiety disorder in the months after the incident.

The inquest heard that the impact of seeing Craig held in handcuffs had a lasting affect on the 31-year-old, as reported by The Sun.

The coroner’s court recorded that Craig’s sudden arrest “sparked an anxiety disorder that led to her [Cherry’s] suicide”.

The police force involved in the raid later admitted that they got the wrong man.

In a statement made at the time, Craig described the arrest ordeal, saying: “I saw green dots reflecting from the wall from the armed police, dogs were barking, sirens were blaring and I was pinned to the ground.”

Just seven months later, Cherry died by suicide.

A solicitor representing Cherry’s family explained how the impact of the raid affected her in the weeks that followed.

He said: “This was not a routine knock on the door, it was the most intrusive of searches, involving multiple police vehicles, an armed response team, all with weapons which were trained on the bodies of Cherry Turner and Craig Jackson.

“It was a full on search which we now know to have had dire consequences.”

It took two full months for the couple to learn that Craig was no longer a suspect, a delay that is said to have made Cherry believe the investigation was not over.

Per The Sun, her solicitor told the coroner’s court that Cherry was in fear that officers would return and she even began to believe they may have bugged her home.

At the time Cherry’s brother Jake Mottram told the BBC: “The police knew they’d got the wrong man the next day and should have put it right there and then.

“If they had, Cherry’s mental health would not have deteriorated.”

Topics:

News,sensitive,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

czech

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

By Ava Keady

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

czech

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

By Ava Keady

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

Dementia

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

By Sammi Minion

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Football

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

News

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

By Harry Warner

Load more stories