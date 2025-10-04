Search icon

04th Oct 2025

Man dies in weather-related incident as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland

Stephen Porzio

Very sad news.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man has died in Ireland in what is understood to have been a Storm Amy-related incident.

Late on Friday afternoon (3 October), the Garda Press Office said that Gardaí and emergency services were attending the scene of an “ongoing”, “serious injury incident” involving a male in Letterkenny, Donegal.

In an update a few hours later, the press office confirmed that a man in his 40s was fatally injured in the incident at a domestic residence, which occurred at around 4.15pm.

“The body of the man was removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course,” the Garda statement reads.

“Gardaí continue to carry out enquiries, and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of those enquiries. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident is understood to be a “weather-related”, with Gardaí urging the public “to please listen to the weather-related warnings that are in place”.

Having being named by the UK Met Office earlier this week, Storm Amy made landfall in Ireland on Friday, bringing “gale force” winds.

On Friday afternoon, Met Éireann published a Status Red warning for Donegal, scheduled from 4pm to 6pm that day.

“Storm Amy: Extremely strong and gusty southwest winds,” the alert read.

“Impacts: Fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage, wave overtopping.”

The more severe red and orange weather warnings in response to Storm Amy have all now passed as of Saturday morning.

That said, several yellow wind and rain alerts remain in effect. You can read about these on Met Éireann’s website.

The Garda Press Office also said on Friday evening:

“A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from midnight tonight until midday Saturday, 4th October 2025.

“A Status Yellow wind and rain warning will be in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from midnight tonight until midday Saturday, 4th October 2025.

“A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow from 6:00am to midday on Saturday, 4th October 2025.”

Storm Amy also left nearly 185,000 homes, farms and businesses without power.

This was  predominantly in the counties Cavan, Donegal,  Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The storm has also caused serious travel delays.

Main image via Adobe Stock

