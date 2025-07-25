Man dies after falling overboard on cruise ship

He passed away on Thursday night

A man who had been on board a cruise ship travelling through the Bahamas has died after falling overboard.

The man, who is yet to be identified, fell from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship at 7pm on Thursday night, triggering an ‘oscar’ alarm that rang out across the vessel.

In response, a rescue crew was sent out immediately and was able to discover his body within 30 minutes, however this was too late to save the man’s life.

The individual was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

It is believed that the man who fell was a crew member for the company Royal Caribbean International — who owned and were operating the boat — rather than one of the passengers on board.

Royal Caribbean, confirmed the news of his tragic death to US outlet TMZ, saying: “Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

Police in the Bahamas are said to be currently investigating the incident.

Royal Caribbean International are one of the world’s largest cruise line enterprise, and the ship involved in this incident was one of the “Queen Of The Seas” cruisers, which take passengers on a 7-day trip through the Caribbean.