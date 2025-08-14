Search icon

14th Aug 2025

Man dies after falling overboard Norwegian Cruise Line

Ava Keady

The 79-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died after falling overboard on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

In the early hours of August 12, the 79-year-old was recovered from the water but, unfortunately, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other guests onboard reported hearing the ship’s public address system announcing ‘Code Oscar’ which lets staff know that a passenger has gone overboard.

The circumstances around the incident are currently unclear; however, tracking data from the ship shows that it changed course at 3.53am as the rescue mission began.

Roughly three nautical miles were covered during the 29-minute search by the rescue team before the body of the man, who had already passed away, was recovered.

The ship was diverted to its next port in Nuuk, Greenland, and is set to arrive today (August 14).

In a statement to CruiseRadio, Norwegian Cruise Lines confirmed and offered their condolences to the family of the man.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our guests, a 79-year-old male, was reported to have gone overboard while the ship was sailing to Greenland. The appropriate authorities have been contacted, and an investigation is ongoing.

“In consideration for the family and their privacy, updates will be shared as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The tragedy occurred on day six of a two-week cruise from New York to Reykjavik, having departed from Corner Brook, Newfoundland, the day before.

Details of the man’s nationality are currently unknown.

Breaking News

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

celebrity

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

By Dan Seddon

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

By Erin McLaughlin

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

a levels

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

By Ava Keady

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

By Charlie Herbert

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

Affiliate

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

By Stephen Porzio

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

By Erin McLaughlin

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

By Joseph Loftus

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

Football

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

By Ava Keady

