Man dies after falling overboard Norwegian Cruise Line

The 79-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died after falling overboard on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

In the early hours of August 12, the 79-year-old was recovered from the water but, unfortunately, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other guests onboard reported hearing the ship’s public address system announcing ‘Code Oscar’ which lets staff know that a passenger has gone overboard.

The circumstances around the incident are currently unclear; however, tracking data from the ship shows that it changed course at 3.53am as the rescue mission began.

Roughly three nautical miles were covered during the 29-minute search by the rescue team before the body of the man, who had already passed away, was recovered.

The ship was diverted to its next port in Nuuk, Greenland, and is set to arrive today (August 14).

In a statement to CruiseRadio, Norwegian Cruise Lines confirmed and offered their condolences to the family of the man.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our guests, a 79-year-old male, was reported to have gone overboard while the ship was sailing to Greenland. The appropriate authorities have been contacted, and an investigation is ongoing.

“In consideration for the family and their privacy, updates will be shared as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The tragedy occurred on day six of a two-week cruise from New York to Reykjavik, having departed from Corner Brook, Newfoundland, the day before.

Details of the man’s nationality are currently unknown.