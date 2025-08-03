Search icon

03rd Aug 2025

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

Harry Warner

Police confirmed the news

A man has died after falling at one of Oasis’ Wembley Stadium gigs which are taking place this week, as per the Metropolitan Police.

The incident happened at last night’s concert (Saturday 2 August).

Police said on duty officers responded with venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to an report of a person being injured at around 10.20pm.

The statement from the police read: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Initial reports suggest that the man fell from Wembley’s upper tier.

The highest stands in the 90,000-seat venue are some 170ft above the ground.

The police statement said: “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

The gig was the penultimate of five shows put on by Oasis at Wembley Stadium as part of their reunion tour.

The last one in London is happening tonight.

