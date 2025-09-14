Search icon

14th Sep 2025

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1+ shots on target v Man Utd

Jacob Entwistle

City have scored 14 goals in the last four meetings in this fixture

The Premier League returns this weekend with the Manchester derby set to take centre stage on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will make the short trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City, at a time when the two rivals are desperate for a positive result following underwhelming starts to the new season.

For the first time in four seasons, Pep Guardiola’s aim is to reclaim his Premier League crown, as his side navigates the unfamiliar territory of rebuilding an ageing squad.

Despite investing heavily in the summer transfer window and recruiting all over the pitch, City’s vulnerabilities from last campaign seem to have continued three games into this one.

For United, it’s an all too familiar story of working out how to restore past glories, after backing Ruben Amorim with significant reinforcements in attack.

A derby day victory for either team could be the catalyst to kick-start their domestic campaigns, and to add a little more drama to proceedings, Sky Bet is offering new customers enhanced odds of 50/1 for Man City to have 1+ shot on target against Manchester United!

Find out how you can claim this incredible Sky Bet sign up offer for Man City v Man United below!

How to Claim the Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for Man City v Man United:

New Sky Bet customers can claim this generous sign up offer by following the steps below:

  • CLICK HERE to create your new Sky Bet account.
  • Make a minimum of a £5 deposit using a Debit card or Apple Pay.
  • Place a bet of £1 as your first bet on “50/1 for Man City to have 1+ Shots on Target” in the match Manchester City vs Manchester United
  • Once your bet settles, your account will be credited with 5 x £10 free bet tokens, if Manchester City have 1+ shot on target in the game against Manchester United.

Man City v Man United Winner Odds

  • Man City: 8/11
  • Draw: 29/10
  • Man United: 10/3

For those of you who are unable to claim the Sky Bet sign-up offer, don’t worry as there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved in the action! Below we have provided the latest odds on some popular football markets, so you can make the most of this huge Manchester derby: 

First goal scorer

  • Erling Haaland: 10/3 
  • Bruno Fernandes: 10/1
  • Bryan Mbeumo: 10/1
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 11/1

Correct score 

Man CityOddsDrawOddsMan UnitedOdds
2-117/21-115/22-114/1
2-010/12-214/11-016/1
1-0 10/10-018/12-025/1
3-114/13-345/13-133/1
3-016/14-4175/13-233/1

Price boosts 

  • Manchester City Win & Both Teams to Score (was 2/1) NOW 9/4 
  • Manchester United to Score in Both Halves (was 15/4) NOW 7/2
  • Manchester City to Win Both Halves (was 7/2) NOW 4/1
  • Half Time/Full Time – Draw – Manchester City (was 15/4) NOW 4/1
  • Manchester City Win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 (was 9/2) NOW 5/1

Man City v Man United Head-to-Head Record in the Premier League

The latest instalment of the Manchester derby will be the 57th meeting in the Premier League era between the two sides. 

United edge their rivals in terms of wins, having come out on top 26 times compared to City’s 20. 

However, there is nothing to separate the teams in the last five meetings with both winning two and drawing the other.  

TeamManchester UnitedManchester City
Played5656
Wins2620
Draws1010
Losses2026

Date, kick-off time and venue 

Man City v Man United is set to take place at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 14th September, 2025. The match will be held at the Etihad Stadium. 

