Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

Police are looking for a man who caused a crash after painting a tunnel under a bridge.

The bizarre prank went viral when someone painted a so-called ‘hyperrealistic’ tunnel with a roadrunner on the wall of a bridge.

However, it was reported in 2016 that the painting caused a driver to crash into the wall, mistaking it for a real tunnel.

Fortunately, the damage caused was minor, with police treating it as vandalism.

Locals labelled the prank both ‘dangerous’ and ‘genius,’ comparing it to Looney Tunes.

The prank has resurfaced on social media, with the unknown artist being praised as a folk hero.

“That’s actually really funny,” wrote one user.

Another Instagram user commented: “This is very dangerous and I feel bad for anyone inconvenienced, but this is also the funniest s*** I seen all day.”

Grammy Award-winning artist Sza also commented on the prank saying: “Hyper realistic is crazy.”