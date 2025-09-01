Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

‘This country is not safe’

Over the past few weeks, anti-migrant tensions have been boiling over, leading to racist attacks on healthcare workers and forcing many asylum seekers to hide in their homes.

In Nuneaton, the situation has become so severe that one asylum seeker who has been in England for 20 years has asked the Home Office to deport him for the past five months.

Asylum seeker Yusuf has lived in the UK for the past 20 years, however, he has recently had his right to work stripped after a ‘serious’ assault, per Sky News.

Yusuf said: “This country is not safe, but my country (Somalia) is now safe. I want to go back.”

At the time Yusuf initially left his home country, Somalia was in the midst of a civil war. Even though the conflict is still ongoing in Somalia, Yusuf believes he’ll be safer in Somalia instead of Nuneaton.

During an interview in Nuneaton, a group of women enjoying some pints walked up to one asylum seeker, who was quietly speaking to journalists.

They began hurling verbal abuse at the man.

“That’s the issue, having you in our country.

“You’re raping our kids… this is our country, how about we come to your country?”

The woman was launching insults at Javed, a former master craftsman from Iran who has been living with seven other men in Nuneaton after claiming asylum.

During the interview, he stressed: “I wouldn’t leave Iran if I didn’t have to.”

Javed remained calm and even said he was used to the attacks in Nuneaton.

The anti-migrant sentiment in Nuneaton has increased after two men, believed to be Afghan asylum seekers, were charged with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Ahmad Milakhil (23) was charged with rape, while Mohammad Kabir (23) was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under the age of 13.

However, the crimes of a few asylum seekers in the UK are also affecting the many law-abiding ones who have been facing horrid abuse.