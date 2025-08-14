Search icon

14th Aug 2025

Man accused of driving into crowd at Liverpool parade faces 24 new charges

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

The man accused of driving into the crowd at the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade is facing 24 new charges.

Paul Doyle appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link, where he was due to enter pleas to his existing seven charges.

However, the prosecution told the court that 24 new charges had been introduced.

More than 130 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his vehicle into the crowd on 26 May.

Doyle was initially charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of dangerous driving.

The new charges include 23 of assault, and one of affray.

Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared in court via video link.

