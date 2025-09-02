Search icon

02nd Sep 2025

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Harry Warner

He’s expected to speak at 7pm.

A major update has been issued ahead of Donald Trump’s surprise statement this evening.

In the midst of health rumours after Trump’s CVI diagnosis, the President is set to hold a White House press conference at 2 pm EST today (7 pm BST), further fuelling speculation regarding the US President’s health.

A note to journalists was issued late Monday evening, which says on Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern Time, the US President will make an “announcement” at the White House.

Now, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt revealed some information relating to the nature of the speech set for later today, as per White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

Leavitt is reported to have said: “The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”

The ‘Donald Trump is dead’ rumour has been doing the rounds for some days now, as it was sparked due to recent photographs of the US president’s bruised hand while he signed an executive order, and now he’s not been seen in public for days on end.

Amidst continuous concern about the President’s well-being, Trump posted an image of himself playing golf with a former football coach on his Truth Social platform.

However, it appears the photo was taken a week ago. Unsurprisingly, this added more fuel to the rumours, as it raises concerns about a potential attempt to distract the public from the true state of the president’s condition.

Because of this – as well as his second-in-command JD Vance’s exacerbating comments – the phrase ‘Trump is dead’ is dominating platforms such as Facebook and X.

Trump’s weeks-long absence from press interactions has definitely not helped to end the conspiracies, however, now the President’s long-awaited press conference is due for 2 pm EST at the Oval Office.

Unsurprisingly, the notification to the White House Press Pool on Monday sparked a lot of buzz, especially since it did not mention what the announcement would be about. The White House has maintained that Trump remains in excellent health, however, many are speculating that Trump is set to announce his resignation amid health rumours.

Pop Base, a trusted pop culture news source on X, posted about Trump’s upcoming announcement, and people were quick to theorise what it could be about in the comments.

One wrote: “He’s stepping down. Watch,” while another added: “Is this the end for him?”

