01st Sep 2025

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

Nina McLaughlin

Commuters are going to make some big savings

A major UK rail provider has scrapped peak time fares, meaning commuters are going to make some big savings.

Peak time fares have meant that travellers have had to pay more during busy weekday rush hours.

However, for ScotRail customers, this has become a thing of the past, as from today (Monday, September 1), the increased fares are being scrapped.

On some routes, tickets have become nearly 50% cheaper, such as on the Edinburgh to Glasgow line.

Previously, a peak time ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow would have cost £32.60.

However, now that peak time fares are being scrapped, it will cost commuters just £16.80 – marking a saving of £15.80.

A peak time journey from Perth to Dundee would have cost £16.30, but travellers are now saving over £5, with the cost of a new journey £11.20.

The aim of the new changes is to get commuters out of their cars and onto public transport.

The scheme was first piloted back in 2023, but ended in September 2024 after ministers claimed the cost of subsidising was not worth it.

However, First Minister John Swinney announced that peak fares would be scrapped again back in May.

“Last year, in the face of severe budget pressures, we took the difficult decision to end the peak fares pilot on our railways,” he told MSPs.

“But now, given the work we have done to get Scotland’s finances in a stronger position, and hearing also the calls from commuters, from climate activists and from the business community, I can confirm that, from 1 September this year, peak rail fares in Scotland will be scrapped for good.

“A decision that will put more money in people’s pockets and mean less CO2 is pumped into our skies.”

Topics:

Railways,Scotland,scotrail,Trains

