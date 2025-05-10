Search icon

News

10th May 2025

Major rail operator confirmed to become nationalised later this year

Sean Crosbie

It will be brought under public ownership on October 12.

One of the UK’s biggest rail operators has confirmed that it will become nationalised later this year.

Greater Anglia confirmed that it will be brought under public ownership on October 12.

The company runs trains across the East of England and into London, and they have assured customers that train services, timetables and station facilities would be unaffected by the transition, and employees’ roles would all transfer across.

The announcement of the move to public ownership was made back in December.

According to the government, the nationalisation of rail services would bring savings of up to £150m and would hopefully curb delays and cancellations.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “Bringing services into public ownership will enable us to join up track and train and deliver the best value for taxpayers in the longer term.

“We’re working closely with operators to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for passengers.”

Greater Anglia runs trains throughout Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, including the Stansted Express airport service.

Shadow rail minister and Conservative Norfolk MP Jerome Mayhew shared his fears that nationalisation would end up costing the taxpayer more money.

He said: “Greater Anglia is the best-performing rail company in the country when it comes to customer satisfaction and reliability. The government is risking this successful operation for ideological reasons.”

Topics:

Train

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple kicked off Glasgow train after alleged ‘sexual activity’ on board

british transport police

Couple kicked off Glasgow train after alleged ‘sexual activity’ on board

By Zoe Hodges

Plans revealed for direct train service from UK to Switzerland, Italy and Germany

Germany

Plans revealed for direct train service from UK to Switzerland, Italy and Germany

By Ryan Price

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

charlie colin

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”

India

Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”

By Harry Warner

Diver dies working on recovery of sunken Bayesian superyacht

bayesian

Diver dies working on recovery of sunken Bayesian superyacht

By Sean Crosbie

Urgent warning over popular hay fever remedy that poses ‘serious health risks’

Hay Fever

Urgent warning over popular hay fever remedy that poses ‘serious health risks’

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump accidentally calls Barbie maker Mattel a country

Donald Trump

Donald Trump accidentally calls Barbie maker Mattel a country

By Sean Crosbie

India accuses Pakistan of using retaliatory high-speed missiles as conflict escalates

India

India accuses Pakistan of using retaliatory high-speed missiles as conflict escalates

By Harry Warner

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Netflix is about to remove an overlooked action thriller movie gem

action

Netflix is about to remove an overlooked action thriller movie gem

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely tense sci-fi thriller movie has just been added to Prime Video

Prime Video

An extremely tense sci-fi thriller movie has just been added to Prime Video

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”

India

Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”

By Harry Warner

Diver dies working on recovery of sunken Bayesian superyacht

bayesian

Diver dies working on recovery of sunken Bayesian superyacht

By Sean Crosbie

Urgent warning over popular hay fever remedy that poses ‘serious health risks’

Hay Fever

Urgent warning over popular hay fever remedy that poses ‘serious health risks’

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump accidentally calls Barbie maker Mattel a country

Donald Trump

Donald Trump accidentally calls Barbie maker Mattel a country

By Sean Crosbie

India accuses Pakistan of using retaliatory high-speed missiles as conflict escalates

India

India accuses Pakistan of using retaliatory high-speed missiles as conflict escalates

By Harry Warner

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

By Ava Keady

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

Load more stories