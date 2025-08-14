Major high street chain falls into administration with over 2000 jobs at risk

The company has more than 300 stores across the UK and Ireland

A major fashion accessories retailer is on the verge of collapse, putting over 2000 jobs at risk.

Administrators have been called into Claire’s to look to rescue the chain, after the US-based Claire’s group struggled to find a buyer for its UK operations.

Claire’s has been present on the British high street for decades, with the brand being founded in 1961.

It has been a staple of the high street, known for selling accessories, and its ear piercing services.

The company has 278 shops in the UK, and 28 in Ireland, but they have struggled as a result of increased competition and falling sales.

It marks the second time Claire’s has declared bankruptcy, after first filing in 2018.

Claire’s said its shops will continue trading while they consider “the best possible path forward”.

Interpath have been appointed as its administrators, and they say they will “assess options for the company”. These options include selling the company to “secure a future for this well-loved brand”.

Claire’s chief executive Chris Cramer said: “This decision, while difficult, is part of our broader effort to protect the long-term value of Claire’s across all markets.

“In the UK, taking this step will allow us to continue to trade the business while we explore the best possible path forward. We are deeply grateful to our employees, partners and our customers during this challenging period.”

Customers will no longer be able to get refunds, or order online from Claire’s.

They are not shipping any new orders, so those who have ordered online but whose goods have not yet shipped will not receive their orders.

However, customers should not be left out of pocket, as payment should only be taken when goods have shipped.

Claire’s says for customers whom it can’t issue refunds, they should check with their card provider or other avenues.