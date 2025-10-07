Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

The company has more than 300 stores across the UK and Ireland
In the last few months, news emerged that a major fashion accessories retailer was on the verge of collapse, putting over 2000 jobs at risk.
Administrators were called into Claire’s Accessories to look to rescue the chain, after the US-based Claire’s group struggled to find a buyer for its UK operations.
Claire’s has been present on the British high street for decades, with the brand being founded in 1961.
It has been a staple of the high street, known for selling accessories, and its ear piercing services.
The company has 278 shops in the UK, and 28 in Ireland, but they have struggled as a result of increased competition and falling sales.
Earlier this week, administrators sold 156 stores to Modella Capital, saving around 1,000 jobs.
However the remaining 145 stores were not part of the deal and are now set to be closed door.
A list of stores set for closure is below, as reported by the Express:
England:
- Southport, Chapel Street
- Stockton on Tees, Wellington Square
- Swindon, Brunel Centre & West Swindon
- Tamworth, Ankerside Shopping Centre
- Tonbridge, High Street
- Torquay, 6 Union Street
- Trowbridge, The Shires
- Walsall, Park Mall Saddlers Centre
- Walthamcross, The Pavillion Shopping Centre
- Watford, Asda Supercentre
- Welwyn Garden City, The Howard Centre
- Weston Super Mare, The Sovereign Shopping Centre
- Winchester, 130 High Street
- Woking, The Peacocks Centre
- Workington, 8 Risman Place
- York, 37 Parliament Street
- Andover, The Chantry Centre
- Ashford, County Square Shopping Centre
- Banbury, Banbury Gateway Shopping Park
- Banbury, The Castle Quay Shopping Centre
- Barnstaple, Green Lanes Shopping Centre
- Basildon, Eastgate Centre
- Beckton, Asda, Tollgate Rd
- Bedford, 53 The Harpur Centre
- Bideford, Affinity Devon, Clovelly Road
- Birmingham, Resorts World Birmingham
- Birmingham, The Bull Ring
- Bishops Stortford, 11 Jackson Square
- Blackburn, 150b Stoneybutts
- Bognor Regis, 19 London Road
- Bolton, Middlebrook Leisure Park
- Bolton, Market Place
- Bournemouth, 56 Old Christchurch Road
- Braintree, George Yard
- Brentwood, The Baytree Centre
- Brighton, Upper Mall Level, Churchill Square
- Bristol, Willow Brook Centre
- Bristol, Cabot Circus
- Burton Upon Trent, Cooper Square Shopping Centre
- Bury, Union Arcade
- Camberley, Grace Reynolds Walk
- Canterbury, The Parade
- Carlisle, The Lanes Centre
- Chesterfield, Vicar Lane
- Chichester, 83A North Street
- Chippenham, Borough Parade
- Coventry, Kiosk A2, West Orchards
- Coventry, 48 Broadgate House
- Crewe, 62a Market Street
- Didcot, Orchard Centre
- Doncaster, Frenchgate Centre
- Doncaster, Lakeside Village
- Eastleigh, The Swan Centre
- Fareham, Thackery Mall
- Farnborough, The Mead Redevelopment
- Folkestone, 53 Sandgate Road
- Gloucester, Gloucester Quays Outlet Centre
- Grand Arcade, Cambridge, Grand Arcade
- Great Yarmouth, Market Gates Shopping Centre
- Halifax, 13 Woolshops
- Haywards Heath, The Orchards Shopping Centre
- Hemel Hempstead, 232 The Marlowes
- Hereford, Maylord Shopping Centre
- High Wycombe, Eden Centre
- Hinckley, Britannia Centre
- Horsham, 10 West Street
- Hounslow, 23 Treaty Centre
- Hove, George Street
- Hull, Prospect Centre
- Huntingdon, Chequers Court
- Kettering, The Mall
- Kings Lynn, 20 New Conduit Street
- Kingston upon Thames, The Bentall Centre
- London, Victoria Place Shopping Centre
- London, 324 Oxford Street
- London, 108 Oxford Street
- Luton, The Arndale Centre
- Macclesfield, Grosvenor Shopping Centre
- Maidstone, Gabriel’s Hill
- Maidstone, Fremlin Walk
- Manchester, Manchester Fort Shopping Centre
- Milton Keynes, Kingston Centre
- Newcastle under Lyme, Castle Walk
- Newquay, 6 Banks Street
- Portsmouth, The Cascades Centre
- Preston, St George’s Centre
- Pudsey, Owlcotes Supercentre
- Reading, Chalfont Way
- Redditch, 10 Kingfisher Walk
- Richmond-upon-Thames, 33 The Quadrant
- Rochdale, Exchange Shopping Centre
- Rugby, Clock Tower Shopping Centre
- Salford, Lowry Galleria
- Salisbury, 36 Old George Mall
- Scunthorpe, 74 High Street
- Sheffield, 18 Chapel Walk
Scotland:
- Glenrothes, The Kingdom Shopping Centre
- Kendal, Elephant Yard
- Kirkcaldy, Mercat Centre
- Livingston, Almondvale Centre
- Livingston, Designer Outlet
- Perth, St Johns Centre
- Stirling, Thistle Marches 2
- Tillicoultry, Sterling Mills Designer Outlet
- Aberdeen, St Nicholas Centre
- Ayr, 214 High Street
- Clydebank, 101 Sylvania Way
- East Kilbride, Centre West
- Elgin, 137 High Street
- Falkirk, Howgate Centre
Wales:
- Cardiff, St David’s Centre
- Haverfordwest, Riverside Quay
- Llantrisant, Talbot Green Retail Park
- Cwmbran, The Mall
- Carmarthen, Grey Friars
Northern Ireland:
- Enniskillen, Emeside Shopping Centre
- Lisburn, Bow Street Mall
- Newry, The Quays
- Newtownards, Ards Shopping Centre
- Bloomfield, Bloomfield Shopping Centre
- Coleraine, Diamond Centre