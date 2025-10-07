Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

The company has more than 300 stores across the UK and Ireland

In the last few months, news emerged that a major fashion accessories retailer was on the verge of collapse, putting over 2000 jobs at risk.

Administrators were called into Claire’s Accessories to look to rescue the chain, after the US-based Claire’s group struggled to find a buyer for its UK operations.

Claire’s has been present on the British high street for decades, with the brand being founded in 1961.

It has been a staple of the high street, known for selling accessories, and its ear piercing services.

The company has 278 shops in the UK, and 28 in Ireland, but they have struggled as a result of increased competition and falling sales.

Earlier this week, administrators sold 156 stores to Modella Capital, saving around 1,000 jobs.

However the remaining 145 stores were not part of the deal and are now set to be closed door.

A list of stores set for closure is below, as reported by the Express:

England:

Southport, Chapel Street

Stockton on Tees, Wellington Square

Swindon, Brunel Centre & West Swindon

Tamworth, Ankerside Shopping Centre

Tonbridge, High Street

Torquay, 6 Union Street

Trowbridge, The Shires

Walsall, Park Mall Saddlers Centre

Walthamcross, The Pavillion Shopping Centre

Watford, Asda Supercentre

Welwyn Garden City, The Howard Centre

Weston Super Mare, The Sovereign Shopping Centre

Winchester, 130 High Street

Woking, The Peacocks Centre

Workington, 8 Risman Place

York, 37 Parliament Street

Andover, The Chantry Centre

Ashford, County Square Shopping Centre

Banbury, Banbury Gateway Shopping Park

Banbury, The Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Barnstaple, Green Lanes Shopping Centre

Basildon, Eastgate Centre

Beckton, Asda, Tollgate Rd

Bedford, 53 The Harpur Centre

Bideford, Affinity Devon, Clovelly Road

Birmingham, Resorts World Birmingham

Birmingham, The Bull Ring

Bishops Stortford, 11 Jackson Square

Blackburn, 150b Stoneybutts

Bognor Regis, 19 London Road

Bolton, Middlebrook Leisure Park

Bolton, Market Place

Bournemouth, 56 Old Christchurch Road

Braintree, George Yard

Brentwood, The Baytree Centre

Brighton, Upper Mall Level, Churchill Square

Bristol, Willow Brook Centre

Bristol, Cabot Circus

Burton Upon Trent, Cooper Square Shopping Centre

Bury, Union Arcade

Camberley, Grace Reynolds Walk

Canterbury, The Parade

Carlisle, The Lanes Centre

Chesterfield, Vicar Lane

Chichester, 83A North Street

Chippenham, Borough Parade

Coventry, Kiosk A2, West Orchards

Coventry, 48 Broadgate House

Crewe, 62a Market Street

Didcot, Orchard Centre

Doncaster, Frenchgate Centre

Doncaster, Lakeside Village

Eastleigh, The Swan Centre

Fareham, Thackery Mall

Farnborough, The Mead Redevelopment

Folkestone, 53 Sandgate Road

Gloucester, Gloucester Quays Outlet Centre

Grand Arcade, Cambridge, Grand Arcade

Great Yarmouth, Market Gates Shopping Centre

Halifax, 13 Woolshops

Haywards Heath, The Orchards Shopping Centre

Hemel Hempstead, 232 The Marlowes

Hereford, Maylord Shopping Centre

High Wycombe, Eden Centre

Hinckley, Britannia Centre

Horsham, 10 West Street

Hounslow, 23 Treaty Centre

Hove, George Street

Hull, Prospect Centre

Huntingdon, Chequers Court

Kettering, The Mall

Kings Lynn, 20 New Conduit Street

Kingston upon Thames, The Bentall Centre

London, Victoria Place Shopping Centre

London, 324 Oxford Street

London, 108 Oxford Street

Luton, The Arndale Centre

Macclesfield, Grosvenor Shopping Centre

Maidstone, Gabriel’s Hill

Maidstone, Fremlin Walk

Manchester, Manchester Fort Shopping Centre

Milton Keynes, Kingston Centre

Newcastle under Lyme, Castle Walk

Newquay, 6 Banks Street

Portsmouth, The Cascades Centre

Preston, St George’s Centre

Pudsey, Owlcotes Supercentre

Reading, Chalfont Way

Redditch, 10 Kingfisher Walk

Richmond-upon-Thames, 33 The Quadrant

Rochdale, Exchange Shopping Centre

Rugby, Clock Tower Shopping Centre

Salford, Lowry Galleria

Salisbury, 36 Old George Mall

Scunthorpe, 74 High Street

Sheffield, 18 Chapel Walk

Scotland:

Glenrothes, The Kingdom Shopping Centre

Kendal, Elephant Yard

Kirkcaldy, Mercat Centre

Livingston, Almondvale Centre

Livingston, Designer Outlet

Perth, St Johns Centre

Stirling, Thistle Marches 2

Tillicoultry, Sterling Mills Designer Outlet

Aberdeen, St Nicholas Centre

Ayr, 214 High Street

Clydebank, 101 Sylvania Way

East Kilbride, Centre West

Elgin, 137 High Street

Falkirk, Howgate Centre

Wales:

Cardiff, St David’s Centre

Haverfordwest, Riverside Quay

Llantrisant, Talbot Green Retail Park

Cwmbran, The Mall

Carmarthen, Grey Friars

Northern Ireland: