Madness star Chris Foreman reveals incurable blood cancer diagnosis

The band issued an emotional statement

Madness’ Chris Foreman has revealed he has been diagnosed with incurable myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The English musician (69) issued an emotional statement on the band’s Facebook page today (29 August).

Chris did confirm that the incurable cancer is treatable and hopes he will be back to living a ‘normal life’ once he is in remission.

Myeloma is a form of cancer which affects the blood and bone marrow.

This cancer can usually not be cured, however, it can be managed with treatment.

In his statement, Chris says doctors found a tumour on his spine after he went in for an MRI in June following ‘unbearable’ pain during a show in France.

He wrote: “Dear all, Earlier this year, I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders. On June 28th, we played a show in France, and it had become unbearable.

“I had an MRI scan at the end of June and they found a tumour on my spine. On the 4th of July, I went to the Royal Sussex and had all sorts of stuff done to me. I had radiotherapy, which blasted it and stopped the pain.

“I actually had a Spinal Tap too – rock n roll! I wasn’t in good shape, to say the least. My kidneys were only at 14% function, which has greatly improved since then.

“What I’ve got is a form of cancer called myeloma. It’s treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life.

“Some people have had this for 20 years or more. I have a long way to go before I get back onstage, but I aim to be back next year.

“The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive.

“One of the worst side effects is that I can’t drink alcohol, but I’ve mastered a non alcoholic Margarita and those Zero alcohol beers ain’t too bad these days.

“It’s been really hard not being onstage with the band this year. They’ve worked really hard, and the shows looked great.

“I don’t know how they did it without me, to be fair. I won’t be able to do Butlins or the tour this year, which is a great shame, but ……’I’LL BE BACK!’ CB Foreman – Peacehaven, 29th August 2025.”

Chris is one of the original members of Madness, with legendary hits such as Baggy Trousers and One Step Beyond.

Fans of the iconic band were quick to show their support in the comments. One wrote: “Dear Chris, take the time to get back in shape. I’ve been a fan of Madness and you since 1979.

“You’ve been a part of every moment of my life, the good and the bad, and thanks to you, I play ska in a band called the SKA FLAKES. In short, all my thoughts go out to you, Chris. Courage and get well soon! Kind regards.”

Another wrote: “My husband is an MM sufferer also. Welcome to the worst club on the planet! Managing your symptoms is key to feeling well. Good luck on your journey. Medical advances are making this illness less devastating all the time.

“There’s also brilliant support networks available on FB and other platforms for you and your loved ones. Xxxx.”

The band is set to head on tour again on December 13 in Nottingham.