09th Oct 2025

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

The woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann is currently on trial for stalking

Madeleine McCann’s little sister, Amelie, has revealed the ‘creepy’ messages she was sent by Julia Wandelt, who claims she is the missing girl.

Wandelt first made headlines back in February 2023 after she claimed that she was the missing daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

Posting under the name ‘@IAmMadeleineMcCann’, the 24-year-old shared her claims online and appeared on American TV show Dr Phil.

Wandelt was arrested earlier this year after being accused of a two-and-a-half year harassment campaign.

Wandelt is charged with one count of stalking, causing serious alarm to Kate and Gerry McCann between June 2022 and February 2025.

She is on trial alongside Karen Spragg, 61, who is charged with the same offence.

Both defendants deny the charge against them.

Madeleine’s 20-year-old sister Amelie has given evidence to the court via videolink, and revealed the ‘creepy’ messages Wandelt sent her on Facebook.

Amelia said she “felt uncomfortable because I didn’t want to receive messages like that”.

“It’s quite disturbing. She’s coming up with these supposed memories even though she’s not Madeleine,” she continued.

“It was quite distressing to see the messages. As you can see, it’s a long message and there’s a sound of desperation in her message which puts quite a lot of stress on me.”

She recalled one message from Wandelt as saying: “I know how I was calling you when we were playing once, I know what happened.”

“I remember playing Ring a Ring o’ Roses with other kids,” she said another message read.

“It made me feel quite uncomfortable… quite creepy,” she added, saying that messages were received on both Facebook and Instagram.

She said that the messages made her feel “guilty”.

“It makes you feel guilty because she’s quite desperate to connect and reach out to me. I knew deep down it wasn’t Madeleine,” she said.

Amelie said some of Wandelt’s messages said she would “do whatever is needed” to prove her identity.

“It’s a bit scary because you didn’t know what she’ll do next.”

