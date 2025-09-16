Made In Chelsea stars reveal they’re expecting their first child together

The Made In Chelsea couple are going to be parents

Made In Chelsea stars Sam Vanderpump and his fiancée Alice Yaxley are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed their news in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Alice’s sonogram, Sam wrote: “Life is full of surprises, but this is the best one yet. I can’t put into words how happy and excited we are!”

The reality stars told MailOnline that Alice is four months pregnant.

The parents-to-be have also found out the gender of their baby.

“We are having a boy. Where the pregnancy was so unexpected, we didn’t want any more surprises, so we took a blood test to find out,” the pair shared.

Alice said the news came as a huge surprise because she has polycystic ovaries.

She told the publication, “It was definitely a surprise. I had missed a period, but I have polycystic ovaries, so it wasn’t a shock to have missed a period.

“But I did a test to be safe, and I wasn’t expecting anything, but it was positive. It was a big shock, we looked at each other and thought, wow, this is big, but everything else in our lives was so right.”

News of Alice’s pregnancy comes after the pair got engaged. Sam popped the question after just six months of dating in March.

The pair’s engagement shocked their Made In Chelsea co-stars, with many of them expressing concerns about how fast their relationship was moving.

Sam and Alice have reportedly filmed scenes announcing their pregnancy to their co-stars for the upcoming season of the English reality show.