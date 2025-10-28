Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump diagnosed with end stage liver disease

He revealed the news in an emotional moment

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has been diagnosed with end stage liver disease, it has been revealed.

The news follows an update earlier this year from Vanderpump who opened up about a near death experience from liver and kidney failure.

He explained how this caused his stomach to swell and induced sepsis.

The 28-year-old, who is the nephew of Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, has now revealed he has been diagnosed with end stage liver disease.

The reality star, who is engaged to model Alice Yaxley with whom he is expected their first child, opened up about the diagnosis in an emotional chat with fellow Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke on Channel 4.

Vanderpump said: “We had a call from the doctors and I’ve got end stage liver disease.

“There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years.

“They’re sending me for liver transplant assessment, so yeah.”

After being asked by Ollie how he is feeling, he added: “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I’ll get a call and go in for surgery and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier.”

Speaking about how long a transplant might take, Sam added that people “will be higher up on the list who can’t survive the surgery”.