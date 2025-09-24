Macron rings Trump for help when New York police block his car in the street

‘Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you’

It seems that not even the French President gets a free pass from roadblocks.

Emmanuel Macron was in New York when his car was blocked in by the city’s police in order to make way for Trump’s presidential convoy.

President Macron even stepped out of his vehicle to speak to the officers.

Footage, shared by French media outlet Brut shows Macron telling the police: “I have 10 people with me, I am going to the French embassy.”

However, the officer remains firm and apologises to the French President, saying they can’t make any exceptions: “I’m sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now.”

Emmanuel Macron has one final trick up his sleeve to hopefully get through the blockade: Mr Trump himself.

Footage shows Macron calling up the US President and joking with him about the inconvenience caused to him.

He can be heard telling Trump: “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you.”

The conversation quickly changed to politics, with Macron adding: “I would love it if we could have a short discussion with Qatar and you about the situation in Gaza.”

Macron then reportedly had no other choice but to continue to the French Embassy on foot.

It was reported the French President was pacing down the city’s streets as he stopped for some selfies with a few New Yorkers.

The police later thanked Macron for his patience, saying: “Thousands of NYPD officers are on call this week to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and our foreign dignitary guests during the UN General Assembly.

“Merci to President Macron for recognising the dedication and tireless efforts of our officers who safeguard this annual event,” per Metro.