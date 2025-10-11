Search icon

News

11th Oct 2025

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

JOE

It has triggered a week of intense political turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Sébastien Lecornu to return as French prime minister only four days after his resignation, triggering a week of intense political turmoil.

Macron made the announcement late yesterday (October 10) after meeting all the main parties together at the Élysée Palace aside from the leaders of the far right and far left, per Sky News.

Lecornu’s reappointment comes as quite a surprise, as only two days ago, he said on national TV that he was not “chasing the job” and his “mission is over”.

As of now, it’s not even certain Lecornu will be able to form a government as the new prime minister faces a deadline on Monday to present next year’s budget before parliament.

The Élysée claimed the president had “tasked [Lecornu] with forming a government” and Macron’s entourage indicated he had been given “carte blanche” to act.

Lecornu (39) released a long statement on X accepting “out of duty the mission entrusted to me by the president, to do everything to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and respond to the everyday problems of our compatriots”.

Appearing on French TV this week, Lecornu described himself as a “soldier-monk”, pressing that he will do everything in his power to form a government.

“I will do everything to succeed in this mission,” he said on Friday.

Political divisions regarding France’s national debt and concerns over how to cut the budget deficit have led to the downfall of the past three prime ministers in the last year, so it’s easy to say Lecornu faces an immense challenge.

Earlier this year, France’s public debt was almost 114% of economic output (GDP), the third highest in the eurozone, and this year’s budget deficit is predicted to hit 5.4% of GDP.

Topics:

Macron,PM

RELATED ARTICLES

Macron rings Trump for help when New York police block his car in the street

Macron

Macron rings Trump for help when New York police block his car in the street

By JOE

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Macron

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer announces ‘one in, one out’ migration deal with France

France

Keir Starmer announces ‘one in, one out’ migration deal with France

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Donald Trump

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

By Harry Warner

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

Business

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

By Harry Warner

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

Love

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

By JOE

Nobel Peace Prize committee responds to pressure for Trump to win award

Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize committee responds to pressure for Trump to win award

By Harry Warner

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Donald Trump

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

By Harry Warner

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

By Harry Warner

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

Affiliate

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

Business

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

By Harry Warner

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Amazon

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

By Sammi Minion

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

Football

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

By Sammi Minion

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

Love

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

By JOE

Nobel Peace Prize committee responds to pressure for Trump to win award

Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize committee responds to pressure for Trump to win award

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump faces backlash after mimicking iconic photo of George W Bush

Donald Trump

Donald Trump faces backlash after mimicking iconic photo of George W Bush

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories