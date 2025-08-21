Search icon

21st Aug 2025

Lucy Connolly released from prison after Southport hate tweet

Sammi Minion

She was jailed last year.

A woman who was jailed for allegedly stirring up racial hatred last summer has been released from prison.

42-year-old Lucy Connolly posted a tweet in the hours following the Southport attack in July 2024.

The Southport attack led to the deaths of three young girls.

Her message included calls for “mass deportations now” as she implored her X/ Twitter followers to “set fire” to buildings holding asylum seekers.

The perpetrator of the Southport attack was later proven to be Axel Rudakubana who was born in Cardiff.

Connolly’s husband serves on Northampton Town Council.

She has today been released from HMP Peterborough after serving 40% of a 31-month prison sentence.

