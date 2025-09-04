Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

The pair won the All-Star series of the show in 2024.

Love Island winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith are engaged.

The pair met on the first-ever All-Star series of the show in 2024 and went on to win the £50,000 cash prize.

This morning, the couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing snaps from their holiday in Dubai captioned: “SHE SAID YES!!”

The couple have been more than smitten since meeting on the reality show, moving in together almost immediately after leaving the villa.

Molly Smith originally appeared in season six of the show, coupling up with Callum Jones.

The couple were together on the outside for over three years before announcing their shock split in September 2023.

Callum also entered the villa during All-Stars season one, with many viewers hoping the pair would reunite; however, the 30-year-old from Manchester chose to follow her connection with Macclesfield FC footballer, Tom.

Tom came third in season 9 of the dating show alongside bombshell Samie Elishi, but the pair split a few months later.

Just a couple of days ago, Molly took to Instagram to share a birthday post for the 26-year-old, where she called him ‘the best thing that’s happened’ to her.

“You’re the best thing that’s happened to me, my rock, the one I can always rely on, you’re always there for me through everything. You’re the best boyfriend,” she wrote.

The comments of their engagement announcement has been flooded with well wishes, particukarly from other Islanders.

Sophie Piper, who came third on All-Stars season one with Josh Ritchie, commented: “Best news ever!!!!!! Love you guys.”

“Wow! Congratulations guys,” said Luca Bish, All -Stars season two runner-up.