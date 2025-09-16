Search icon

16th Sep 2025

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

Erin McLaughlin

The couple denies all claims of infidelity

Love Island favourites Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have revealed they have broken up in statements they posted on Instagram and TikTok yesterday (15 September).

The couple, who secured third place on the beloved ITV dating show, have confirmed their split in two separate statements, which also deny claims of Yasmin’s infidelity.

Only days before, Yasmin and Jamie walked the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025 at London’s O2 Arena.

However, rumour spread that Yasmin was later seen ‘getting cosy’ with Traitors star Freddie Fraser, per the Sun.

Yasmin was quick to shut the rumours down as she posted a story on her Instagram, writing: “As per my recent TikTok myself and Jamie split before the NTAs but hadn’t formally announced it yet. 

“We’re still really good friends and I’ll always have so much love and care for him for making my Love Island experience what it was. 

“I find it laughable that everyone thinks I cheated on Jamie with Freddie from the Traitors which is not true and anyone who knows me knows my type is late 20s, 30s plus.”

She added: “Jamie is literally the most amazing man ever and I’m forever grateful for the memories we made and time we spent together.”

Meanwhile, Jamie confirmed Yasmin did not cheat on him on his own Instagram story as he explained the two of them attended the NTAs as just friends.

He wrote: “There has been a lot of speculation over the past few days about what happened at the NTAs.

“I wasn’t desperately trying to find Yas after the NTAs. I was trying to hitch a ride back to my hotel with Cach and Toni and when asked where Yas was and I said she f***ed off.  This is what I say every time I’m with company and they leave, it’s strong set in my vocabulary. 

“It was also said that I was fuming at the party after the NTA’s when it was the complete opposite actually, it was a great night!

“Yas and I have decided to move away from getting to know each other romantically to just being friends. It was very amicable manner and before the NTA’s.

“Yasmin did not cheat on me nor was we in a relationship we both have big love for one another and want the best for each of us.

“I hope this clears any speculation and puts any rumours to bed and thank you once again to everyone who supported me and Yasmin inside and outside the villa.”

The pair also shared separate statements on TikTok explaining Yasmin had not cheated and that they had amicably decided to go their separate ways.

@yasminpettet111 @jamierhodes🦮 ♬ original sound – Yasmin🐈‍⬛
@_jamierhodes This has been blown way outta proportion @Yasmin🐈‍⬛ ♬ original sound – jamierhodes🦮

