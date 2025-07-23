Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

A Love Island star was taken to hospital

Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes has been rushed to hospital following a nasty accident in the villa.

The reality star was admitted to A&E after stepping on a screw in the villa garden.

An insider told The Sun that the show’s medical team took him to the hospital after the incident, but he is doing well.

They shared: “Jamie was taken to the hospital after an accident in the villa.

“He stepped on a screw in the garden, and after chatting to the villa medics, they made the decision to take him to hospital.

“Filming was briefly paused, and everyone was really worried as it’s quite rare anyone gets taken out of the villa.

Love Island contestant Jamie Rhodes

Love Island bosses were reportedly concerned about the reality star leaving the villa.

“But after the garden was searched for any more loose screws, Jamie returned all bandaged up.

“He was fine to walk – bosses were worried he’d be seen out of the villa and exposed to the outside world but it was actually fine,” the insider added.

Jamie is currently coupled up with Yasmin Pettet.

The update follows Harrison Solomon’s controversial exit from the show earlier this month.

Another source told The Sun that Harrison quit the show following a “momentous few days.”

The insider shared: “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison, and ultimately, he has decided to quit. Everyone was so shocked, and people were crying and hugging him.

They added, “Harrison left the villa late on Thursday night and will be heading home soon.”

“He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”