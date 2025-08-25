Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

They were headed to the Cheshire festival.

Love Island and TOWIE stars were involved in a ‘horror crash’ on their way to Creamfields festival.

The reality stars were headed to Creamfields Festival in Cheshire.

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley, Elma Pazar, and Liv Hawkins were en route to the festival when their limo collided with another vehicle.

Adrienne Naylor and Hannah Norburn from Married at First Sight and Dani Imbert from The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) were also passengers.

Naylor and Norburn are believed to have sustained bruises, along with neck and back pain.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The girls were all excited for a day at the festival then out of the blue another car crashed into the limo.”

“They were flung across the limo and left with bruises and back and neck pain. The other driver was ok.”

The source added: “They were all checked out and given the go ahead to party but needless to say they were all shaken up by the incident and will be taking medical advice to look out for any repercussions.”

Elma Pazar is currently the only star to speak out on the accident, as she posted to her Instagram story: “Thank you to everyone that messaged me regarding the accident.

“I’m ok, whiplashed and some bruising. Thankfully that’s all it is.”

Kaz Crossley, Hannah Norburn and Dani Imbert all shared snaps from the festival as an ad for the brand SHEIN, saying they had a ‘great time’ with the ‘ultimate girl gang’ but did not mention the crash.

Over 300 of the biggest names in electronic music performed on 30 stages across Creamfields Festival during this August Bank Holiday weekend.