Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death in prison

Paedophile Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison, as reported by Sky News.

Watkins (48) was serving a 29-year jail term for multiple sexual offences, including crimes committed against young children and babies at HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire.

Back in 2023 Watkins was stabbed in an incident at the same prison, when he suffered non life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates before being freed by prison officers six hours later.