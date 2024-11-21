London teen arrested in Dubai for having sex with 17-year-old Brit

He could be jailed for 20 years

An 18-year-old from London has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Marcus Fakana, from Tottenham, was in Dubai with his family on holiday when he met the British girl, who is also from London.

The pair slept together and had hoped to continue their relationship when they returned to London. The girl was 17 at the time but has since turned 18.

However, Fakana was arrested when police turned up at his family’s hotel. Sky News reports that he was detained for three days and was unable to contact his parents.

Speaking to Detained in Dubai, a group which campaign to help people it says have suffered injustice in the UAE, Fakana said : “We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict.

Marcus Fakana, 18, was on holiday in Dubai with his family when he met the 17-year-old girl (Detained in Dubai)

“My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy.”

Detained in Dubai said Fakana was charged after the girl’s mum found chats and pictures on her daughter’s phone when she returned to the UK.

She is then said to have contacted police in Dubai.

The UAE has strict laws regarding sex outside of marriage, which is only allowed if both parties are aged 18 or over. Fakana could face up to 20 years in prison, according to campaigners.

Detained in Dubai’s chief executive Radha Stirling explained: “Dubai has only recently legalised out-of-wedlock sex for tourists but still hosts a strict Islamic legal system.

“The girl was just a few months younger than Marcus and he didn’t know that at the time. Since his arrest, she has turned 18.

“This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting.”

Fakana’s family have called on their local MP and foreign secretary David Lammy to intervene in the matter.

Whilst the teenager is no longer in police custody, he is not allowed to leave the UAE. He said his family have had to use “all of their savings” to pay for Airbnb accommodation until the case is resolved.

He added: “I’m here all alone. I pray this nightmare will be over and I’ll be home for Christmas.”