Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

It’s estimated that more than 500 million people around the globe will be tuning in

The date of the biggest fixture in English football has been rearranged.

The season’s first clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been selected by Sky Sports as the headline of their Super Sunday coverage.

Originally planned for October 18th, the Anfield fixture has now been moved to the 19th of October at 4.30pm.

It follows Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa which will be played at 2pm that same day.

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two most successful clubs in the history of the English game, boasting close to 50 league titles between them.

This October’s clash is likely to be one of the most anticipated in years, as Arne Slot’s champions take on a new-look Reds under Ruben Amorim.

Two of the summer’s biggest signings will also be lining up against each other.

Liverpool spent more than £100 million on Florian Wirtz at the start of the window, while the Red Devils dropped £74 million on Benjamin Sesko, beating back fierce competition from Newcastle.

By the 19th of October, both sides will have had the time to fully integrate all of their signings into the fold and should be hitting top form.

With Manchester United still on the hunt for revenge for the 7-0 drubbing they suffered back in 2023, it’s set to be a clash for the ages.

Full list of fixtures in October

Friday 3 October

20:00 AFC Bournemouth v Fulham (Sky Sports)

Saturday 4 October

12:30 Leeds v Spurs (TNT Sports)

Arsenal v West Ham

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Sunderland

17:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Leeds v Spurs will move to 20:00 on Saturday 4 October, should Spurs play away in the Champions League on the preceding Wednesday.

Sunday 5 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Burnley (Sky Sports)

14:00 Newcastle v Nott’m Forest (Sky Sports)

14:00 Wolves v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Brentford v Man City (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa v Burnley and Newcastle v Forest moved because of Villa and Forest’s participation in the UEFA Europa League on the preceding Thursday.

Saturday 18 October

12:30 Nott’m Forest v Chelsea (TNT Sports)

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Everton

Sunderland v Wolves

17:30 Fulham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 19 October

14:00 Spurs v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 20 October

20:00 West Ham v Brentford (Sky Sports)

Friday 24 October

20:00 Leeds v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 October

12:30 Brentford v Liverpool (TNT Sports)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Sunderland

Newcastle v Fulham

17:30 Man Utd v Brighton (Sky Sports)

Brentford v Liverpool will move to 20:00 on Saturday 25 October should Liverpool play away in the Champions League on the preceding Wednesday.

Sunday 26 October

14:00 AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest (Sky Sports)

14:00 Aston Villa v Man City (Sky Sports)

14:00 Wolves v Burnley (Sky Sports)

16:30 Everton v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth v Forest and Aston Villa v Man City moved because of Villa and Forest’s participation in the Europa League on the preceding Thursday.