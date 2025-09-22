Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

‘I’ve missed you’

A lipreader has revealed what was said during President Trump and Elon Musk’s short exchange at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

Trump greeted Musk with a casual, “How are you doing?” before adding, “So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat.”

It is believed he then leaned in with a suggestion: “Let’s try and work out how to get back on track.”

Musk then simply nodded in response, before Trump tapped his hand and said, “I’ve missed you.”

Trump has also faced backlash for his comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

While speaking to the packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Mr Trump began his speech, saying: “Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest flights of our times, a giant of his generation, and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot, Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalised, cold-blooded monster, for speaking the truth.”

However, the 79-year-old then proceeded to talk about autism and how they ‘had the answer to autism’.

“Tomorrow we are going to have the biggest medical announcement in the history of the country… I think we have an answer to autism.

“I’ve been bugging everybody over there. Get the answer to autism. How to help children, how to prevent it—biggest priority for families,” continued Mr Trump.

Additionally, while speaking at a founders dinner hosted by the American Cornerstone Institute this past weekend, the president also boasted about the upcoming announcement.

“We’re going to have an announcement on autism on Monday. I think it’s gonna be a very important announcement. I think it’s gonna be one of the most important things that we will do.”

Users on X have reacted to the bizarre tangent, with one saying: “This wasn’t a eulogy. It was a campaign teaser. Even in death, it’s still all about him.”

Another commented: “Imagine telling someone a month ago that Trump was gonna announce the cure to autism at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.”

“Why is trump rambling on about autism at this memorial,” said another.