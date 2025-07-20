Search icon

20th Jul 2025

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

Erin McLaughlin

England will not be taking the knee on Tuesday

Jess Carter, who has 49 England caps, has said she’s taking a step back from social media to “protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can”.

The England star has revealed she has been a victim of racist abuse online during the UEFA Women’s Euros in Switzerland.

Carter has said she will be “taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with,” per Sky News.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old England player said: “From the start of the tournament, I have experienced a lot of racial abuse. Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result, I don’t agree or think it’s ok to target someone’s appearance or race.”

She goes on to add: “Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won’t have to deal with it.”

Carter hopes that by speaking out on the abuse, “it will make another positive change for all”, as England has made some “historic changes with the Lionesses squad”.

The FA leadership has since condemned the abuse against Carter and has contacted the UK police about the situation at hand.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement: “Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs. We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

“As soon as we were made aware of the racist abuse Jess received, we immediately contacted UK police. They are in touch with the relevant social media platform, and we are working with police to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.”

The Lionesses have also released a statement in support of Carter: “We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism.

“No one should have to endure such vile abuse, be that in football or any walk of life.”

They added: “Those behind this online poison must be held accountable.”

England is due to face Italy on Tuesday night (22 July) in the Euros semi-finals. If they win and continue to the final, they will face either Spain or Germany, who play each other on Wednesday (23 July).

Up until now, the Lionesses have chosen to take the knee before matches, however, the recent abuse has led to the team deciding to remain standing before kick-off in the match against Italy.

“It is clear that we and football need to find another way to tackle racism,” they said.

“We hope the game can come together to see what more can be done.”

