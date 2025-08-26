Search icon

26th Aug 2025

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

Nina McLaughlin

She opened up to her parents

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has sat down with her parents for an honest conversation about her work, and what they think about it.

Phillips is somewhat notorious for her work, which has seen her sleep with 100 men in 24 hours.

She says adult content creation ‘gives her so much drive and a reason to wake up in the morning’, but her parents have different opinions on the matter.

In a new episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Phillips’ parents sat down and revealed what they think of her work.

“We’ve known for years she’s done OnlyFans, and I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie,” her dad, Lindsay, said.

“I thought that was it. I really did.”

Phillips’ mum, Emma, continued: “When she announced that she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter.

“We were pretty open with it you know, it’s what she does…but when it went to the next step, we were like ‘no, no.'”

Lindsay added: “If there is anything that we could do that would change her profession, we’d do it overnight. It is the ‘degradingness’ of it…and it’s just making sure also that she’s safe.

“Sometimes, you think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? But as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love.”

He then turned to his daughter and asked: “Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house. You could have everything you want Lily if you gave it all up now.”

“We’d do anything to stop her doing the extreme stuff,” Emma added.

Even though Phillips says she ‘totally understands and respects’ her parents’ take on her career, she does not want to give it up.

