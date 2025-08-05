Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lego has given an important update on the upcoming Pokemon collection – and this is everything you need to know.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Lego Group will be bringing Pokemon to life in a brand-new way.

In 2026 fans of the much-loved franchise will be able to purchase their favourite Pokemon in Lego form for the first time ever.

Since the announcement there has been little news, but now there’s been an important update from Lego.

The brand has officially launched the Pokemon page on the UK and US editions of its website.

The page features a Poke Ball and says that the range is “coming soon”.

“Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with LEGO® bricks before!”, the Lego website says.

There’s also a short video of Pikachu’s tail in Lego form, which hints at what fans can expect from the upcoming collection.

As well as launching the page, customers can also sign up to Lego Insiders to be the first to know about when the collection drops.

You can find out everything you need to know so far about the Lego x Pokemon collection below.

When is the Pokemon Lego collection being released?

The official date is yet to be confirmed by Lego, but we do know it’s coming in 2026.

The release is part of “a new multi-year partnership”, so fans can expect a number of drops across the year.

Where can I buy the Pokemon Lego range?

Lego has officially launched the Pokemon page on its UK website here, and its US website here.

This is where fans will be able to shop the much-anticipated collection, which is dropping in 2026.

Fans can sign up to Lego’s mailing list for the latest news.

What products will be available?

At the time of writing we don’t know what Pokemon-themed sets will be released by Lego. However a brief teaser for the partnership points to – at the very least – a Lego set based on Pikachu.

And thanks to the multi-year partnership, you can expect a number of rollouts following the initial launch.

After the initial announcement it was confirmed the partnership will “bring the world of Pokémon to life in entirely new ways, allowing fans to build beloved Pokémon in Lego brick form”.

Lego also said: “In 2026, we’re calling all Pokémon Trainers to get ready to build and catch some of their favorite Pokémon.”

Pokemon has previously teamed up with Mattel to release a Mega Bloks range, which features the likes of Eevee, Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Charmander, Lapras, and Squirtle to name a few.

This should give fans an idea of what characters to expect from the upcoming Lego range.