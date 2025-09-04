Search icon

News

04th Sep 2025

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

Sammi Minion

BREAKING

Italian billionaire and fashion designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91.

A statement has been made on behalf of Armani’s family and the many employees at the iconic fashion brand he founded.

It reads: “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family.

“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

This September marks the 50th anniversary of the date Armani founded the iconic brand, and the legendary designer had been set to host a party in celebration.

The business he had spearheaded over those five decades turned over 2.3 billion euros a year.

He was known for having a hand in every section of the business, and when he dropped out of shows at Milan Fashion Show in June due to unspecified poor health, it was the first time he had ever missed one of his company’s catwalk events.

The cause of Armani’s death has not yet been announced.

