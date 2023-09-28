Search icon

28th Sep 2023

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

Joseph Loftus

Such an inspiration

Lee Rigby’s son has absolutely obliterated his charity target in memory of his late father.

Fuselier Rigby, who joined the army back in 2006 before serving in Afghanistan, was working at a recruitment post at the time of his death.

The young dad was executed by two Muslim extremists while crossing the road outside of Woolwich Barracks ten years ago.

He was ran down by their car before they got out of it and executed him in broad daylight.

Rigby was just 25 at the time of his death and to mark the ten year anniversary, his son Jack wanted to pay tribute to him.

He was only two when his father died but always wanted to do something to make him proud – and this is certainly it.

Jack set about walking a marathon throughout May in his dads name – with the hope of raising £10,000 (£1,000 for every year since his dad’s death).

Amazingly though, Jack actually raised over £50,000.

Speaking about the feat, Jack’s mum, Rebecca, said to the Mirror: “Jack was so excited to see the amount grow and seeing how much each donation made him smile meant the world to me.

“He and I read all the messages of support and were thankful for them all. We honestly couldn’t believe how kind and generous people were being.

“We never dreamt that the fundraiser would do as well as it did and we are thankful to each and every person who donated and sent messages.”

Jack himself spoke about the marathon, saying: “I feel proud doing the May Marathon in honour of my dad.

“It also helps distract me from everything. Going on a long walk is a nice break and reminds me it’s not all bad.”

You can donate to Jack’s fundraiser here.

