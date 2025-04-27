Search icon

27th Apr 2025

Lee Mack sparks backlash after ‘cruel’ joke about 1% Club contestant’s appearance

Ava Keady

The contestant told him she would spend her winnings on a nose job.

Lee Mack has sparked backlash after making a ‘cruel’ joke about a 1% club contestant’s appearance.

The 56-year-old comedian hosts the ITV game show, which sees contestants win up to €100,000.

However, on a recent episode it wasn’t the tough questions that got people talking, but a remark made by the host to a contestant.

Dianne was one of the unlucky contestants who fell before the final hurdle, and following her elimination Mack asked what she would’ve done with the money.

She admitted to the host: “If I won, I would’ve got a nose job.”

To which he replied: “Your nose is fantastic, why do you need to change your nose?”

She confessed to having always hated her nose, with Mack saying: “It does look like, though, that if you took those glasses off, the nose might come off as well.”

While Dianne laughed along with him, viewers of the show were left less than impressed.

One viewer took to X to share her thoughts, labelling the host a tw**.

Another said: “F***s sake Lee. She’ll definitely have a complex about her nose now!”

The comment was labelled ‘quite insensitive’ by another social media user.

However, not all viewers felt the same, with one saying it was likely Dianne approved the joke off-air.

“She laughed, l don’t think she was offended. She was the one who made the original comment,” said the viewer.

