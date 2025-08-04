Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

He starred in one of the country’s highest-grossing films.

This article may contain sensitive topics that some readers could find distressing.

Korean actor Song Young-kyu has died aged 55.

Authorities confirmed that the actor was found unresponsive inside a parked car south of the capital Seoul after 8am.

Police have ruled out foul play, and revealed there was no suicide note found at the scene, reported Variety.

They further reported that his body was found by an acquaintance.

The actor rose to fame after starring in the children’s musical Wizard Mureul in 1994.

Following his debut, Song appeared in more than 40 television dramas and numerous films.

Best known internationally for his roles in Netflix’s Narco-Saints and Disney Plus’ Big Bet, in 2019 he starred in one of South Korea’s highest-grossing films ever.

He played the role of Chief Choi in the film Extreme Job.

Furthermore, he also had notable roles in Trick, Stove League, Baseball Girk and Hyena.

Earlier this summer, he was launched into the spotlight after being involved in a DUI incident.

The actor drove five kilometres with a blood alcohol concentration high enough for license revocation under South Korean law.

Song was referred for prosecution and soon left a production of Shakespeare in Love.

Additionally, he was removed from two dramas airing at the time, The Defects and The Winning Try.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.